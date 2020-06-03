Sections
Home / Education / NCERT launches e-Raksha competition 2020 on Digital citizenship, online safety and tracking of Fake news

Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply for the competition online at eraksha.net on or before September 30, 2020.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced on November 1, 2020. (HT file)

National Council of Educational Research and Training, or NCERT, in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation and UNESCO, NEW Delhi, has announced eRaksha Competition 2020. The competition focuses exclusively on Digital Citizenship and Online Safety and tackling Fake News and misinformation. The competition has different categories which include art, tech innovation, and visual medium.

The competition is also being sponsored by Google, WhatsApp, Autobot Infosec, Twitter, Instagram, and Your Story.

Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply for the competition online at eraksha.net on or before September 30, 2020.

The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced on November 1, 2020, following which the award ceremony will commence on December 1.



Artcade:

In this, the participants have to send drawings, paintings, comics, memes, stickers, and even comic strips. The theme for the competitions is Digital Citizenship and Online Safety. Candidates may choose any topic related to this, such as privacy, safety, trolling, security tips, online fraud, bullying, phishing, vishing, malware, etc. However, candidates should refrain from writing any slogans.

Tech Avishkar:

In this participants are free to use technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) among others to create software, hardware, and firmware.

Word Hacks:

Candidates need to send in short stories, essays, articles, blogs, and research papers. However, candidates should refer to the guidelines.

Screen Masters:

In this competition, candidates will have to develop engaging and impactful videos/short films to build awareness around the theme of the competition i.e. Digital Citizenship and Online safety. Participants can choose drama, song, documentary, or interview for the video or short film.

