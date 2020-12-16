NCERT NTSE stage 2 examination rescheduled, to be held on February 14

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday revised the schedule for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20 stage 2. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on council’s official website.

According to the notice, the council will conduct the exam on February 14, 2021. Earlier the NTSE exam was scheduled to be held on February 7, 2021.

“In order to facilitate the students to appear in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) in Physics and Biology, on February 7, 2021, NCERT announces a slightly revised schedule of NTSE stage II examination 2020 superseding the previous announcement,” reads the official notification.

The council has also released a notification for the candidates who wish to change their NTSE examination centre. “NTSE Stage-II examination is re-scheduled for February 14, 2021 in all the States/UTs. Normally candidates are provided examination center in the States/UTs from where they had appeared in NTS Stage-I Examination. All those candidates who want to seek change of examination center due to any reason are required to submit their request to Head, Educational Survey Division in the prescribed format latest by December 28, 2020, through email at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in,” reads the notice.