NCERT Recruitment 2020: Apply for 266 teaching and non-teaching posts, here’s direct link

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications for filling various academic positions under direct recruitment through interview on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ncert.nic.in on or before August 3, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 266 academic vacancies. Out of which, 142 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, 83 for Associate Professor, 38 for Professor, 2 for Assistant Librarian, and one for Librarian.

Educational Qualification:

1. Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor: Candidates should have a Post Graduation and Ph.D. in a relevant field.

2. Librarian: Applicants should have a Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.At least ten years as Librarian at any level in University Library or ten years of teaching as Assistant/Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years of experience as a college librarian

3. Assistant Librarian: Candidates should have a Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks. A consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of Library. NET in the concerned subject

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while female applicants along with SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.