Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NCERT textbooks to be available in Indian sign language

NCERT textbooks to be available in Indian sign language

According to officials of the ministry, the cognitive skills of children are developed in the childhood and it is necessary to provide them with educational material in accordance with their learning needs.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) signed an MoU with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) on Tuesday to make textbooks and other educational material accessible for deaf children in sign language.

“The availability of NCERT textbooks in Indian Sign Language (ISL) will ensure that hearing-impaired children can also now access educational resources and it will be a useful and much needed resource for teachers, teacher educators, parents and the hearing-impaired community,” Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said.

According to officials of the ministry, the cognitive skills of children are developed in the childhood and it is necessary to provide them with educational material in accordance with their learning needs.

“So far, hearing-impaired children used to study only through a verbal or written medium but after the signing of this MoU, they can study through a single Indian Sign Language also. It will not only enhance their vocabulary, but also enhance their capabilities to understand concepts,” Secertary Shakuntala Gamlin said.

The ISLRTC is an autonomous national institute of the social justice and empowerment ministry, which is dedicated to developing manpower for popularising the use of Indian Sign Language, teaching and conducting research.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the virtual presence of Gehlot and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
India bolsters strength with missile tests, deployment
Oct 07, 2020 10:45 IST
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Oct 07, 2020 10:32 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST

latest news

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check
Oct 07, 2020 10:41 IST
India bolsters strength with missile tests, deployment
Oct 07, 2020 10:45 IST
Swadeshi Jagran Manch backs India on waiver of intellectual property provisions
Oct 07, 2020 10:37 IST
US tightens rules for H-1B visas used by tech firms
Oct 07, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.