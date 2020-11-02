NDMC teachers threaten dharna over pending salaries: Association

Sections
Head of Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam Kuldeep Singh Khatri on Sunday said salaries of nearly 9,000 teachers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation are “due since July”.

Scores of teachers of schools under the BJP-run North Corporation have planned to hold a demonstration outside the residence of the party’s Delhi unit chief on Monday over “non-payment of salaries” for the past four months, an association of municipal teachers here said.

Head of Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam Kuldeep Singh Khatri on Sunday said salaries of nearly 9,000 teachers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation are “due since July”.

“We are struggling to make ends meet. We don’t want to protest in this COVID-19 time, but what option we have. There are DDMA’s restrictions in place, but we are ready to face arrest even by police. Also, we will all be wearing masks and maintain social distancing while protesting, and carrying sanitisers,” he said.

The protest outside Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s residence in Patel Nagar is slated to begin in the morning, Khatri said, adding some teachers will be “carrying begging bowls” to underline their plight.



The association of nurses of North Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Saturday had threatened to go on indefinite strike from November 2 over their “pending salaries” for August-October.

The threat to launch a stir from the Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital had come days after the resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation released their due salaries till September.

Meanwhile, president of Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the hospital Abhimanyu Sardana said two doctors in a departure at the facility “have tested positive” and claimed that these two doctors weren’t “much inclined towards the stir” and were tested on October 26.

“I got tested, and I have been found negative for COVID-19. I have advised all the residents whoever is having even low symptoms to get tested as soon as possible,” he added.

