Nearly 40,000 candidates clear AP ICET exam 2020, says Adimulapu Suresh

Nearly 40,000 candidates cleared the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2020, whose results were declared on Friday.

AP ICET is conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes in the state.

“Nearly 40,000 students passed and pass percentage is 78 per cent. Girls did better than boys,” Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.

He informed that those students who did not take part in the exams as they were tested positive for coronavirus, will appear for AP ICET on October 7.

“For six students who could not take the exam because they tested positive for COVID-19, we will conduct it on October 7,” he added.