Need 3-4 weeks for decision on quota for govt school students who clear NEET: TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Thursday that he needs 3 to 4 weeks’ time to take a decision on providing reservation in medical courses for government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Replying to the DMK president MK Stalin’s letter, he wrote, “I have received your letter dated 21.10.2020, regarding Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation to the students studying in Government schools from to 6th to 12th standard and passed in NEET Exam for undergraduate medical admissions.”

“I would like to inform you that I am seized of the matter and getting it examined from all angles. I need at least 3 to 4 weeks’ time to arrive at a decision. The same has also been informed to the delegation of Ministers who called on me recently,” Tamil Nadu Governor said.

This comes after DMK President urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to legislation providing 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions for government school students.

“Requesting to give assent to the Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical studies,” the letter said.

“In light of NEET results announced on October 16, 2020, the government school students could benefit from the reservation in this academic year itself, only if the assent for 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is given immediately, without further delay,” the letter said.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the primary opposition party which supported the bill, I urge you to immediately give assent to the bill and help the fulfilment of the dream of government school students to an extent to pursue medicine as their profession,” it added.