NEET 2020 admit card: NTA to release hall ticket shortly, here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) level exam shortly. NEET UG 2020 will be held on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2020:

1) Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

2) Click on the Admit card link flashing on the homepage

3) Key in your registration number and password

4) Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

5) Download and take its print out

NTA has already allotted centre city to the candidates, which can be checked on the official website. Click here to check your centre city.

Amid concerns over the growing cases of Coronavirus, NTA on Tuesday released a statement saying that the NEET examination will be held as scheduled on September 13. The agency also said that holding exam was in the interest of students.

“On the request of the students, the JEE (Main) and NEET (UG), which were earlier scheduled to be held in the month of July, were postponed to be held in the month of September 2020,” said NTA in the statement. The NTA also cited the Supreme court decision of August 17, which rejected the plea filed by students to postpone NEET and JEE (Main) exams saying, “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020.”

NTA has also released a detailed protocol for conducting NEET UG 2020 amid the pandemic. According to the new protocol, candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting to reduce the crowd at exam centres. All staff members will be tested with thermo guns at entry points and those displaying symptoms of fever or Covid-19 will be placed in separate isolation room. Body pat frisking will be avoided and candidates will only be checked with metal- detectors. Manual attendance with signature will be taken and thumb impressions will be avoided.

NTA has also increased the number of centres from 2546 to 3843 and the number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced from 24 to 12.

Meanwhile, the admit card for JEE Main exam has already been released and 85% of the candidates have downloaded it. JEE Main will be held from September 1 to 6.