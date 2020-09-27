NEET 2020: Answer Key challenge window opens, raise objections till September 29

Sections
NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday opened the window to challenge the answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020. Candidates can raise objections online against wrong answer key, if any, from September 27 to 29 till 2 pm.

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday opened the window to challenge the answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020. Candidates can raise objections online against wrong answer key, if any, from September 27 to 29 till 2 pm. NTA has on Saturday released the answer key for NEET UG 2020 that was conducted on September 13. This year around 14 lakh candidates were registered for the exam.

The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking up to 4 pm of September 29. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

Direct link to challenge NEET- UG Answer Key 2020s

How to challenge NEET Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on ‘Key challenge’ link flashing on the top left panel of the homepage



Login using your application ID and password

You will see your response ID and correct option ID for each question

Click on the checkbox on the key you want to challenge

Proceed

Pay the processing fee and submit.

