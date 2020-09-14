NEET 2020 Answer Key: Check unofficial answer keys with question paper here

NEET 2020 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 was conducted on September 13 across the country. Around 15 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance test out of which 85-90% appeared. The examination was conducted amid strict protocols following the SOPs released by the ministry of health, in order to prevent spread of Coronavirus disease infection. The examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year for candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical (MBBS) or dental (BDS) courses. NTA is expected to release the provisional answer keys of NEET 2020 in a few days after which candidates will be able to raise objections against them within a stipulated time.

Ahead of the release of the official answer keys, here is unofficial answer key released by a private coaching institute:

NEET 2020 Question Paper:

NEET 2020 Answer Key:

(The question paper and answer keys have been provided by Vidyamandir Classes, New Delhi. Hindustan Times does not take any responsibility for their correctness or decision taken on basis of them)