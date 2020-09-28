NEET 2020 answer key: No OMR sheet released this year, raise objections till 2 pm tomorrow

A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released answer keys to the recently conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) exam, several students have raised challenges to two questions from the paper. NTA is accepting challenges between September 27 and September 29 this year and each challenge will cost students Rs 1,000.

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 for each question challenged. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge fee will be entertained without receipt of processing fee,” said a statement released by NTA on Sunday.

Unlike every year, the exam conducting body only released the answer keys on Sunday, and not the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets, which has not gone down well with students.

“Every year students get to check their OMR sheets against the answer keys, but this year that’s not possible. In some cases students who had marked their responses on the question paper were not allowed to leave the exam centre with the question paper, so they are unsure about their responses, and that is unfair,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent of a medical student.

This year entrance exams to all undergraduate medical and dental seats was delayed by almost four months due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The exam originally scheduled to take place in May was finally conducted on September 13.

“It is very rare that NTA will accept challenges by students but there is a lot of confusion about two specific questions and we hope the examination body considers the situation and accepts our challenges,” said Mayuri Pathak, one of the candidates. If any challenge accepted, NTA will have to give bonus four marks per question to all students who appeared for the exam this year.