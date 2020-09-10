Sections
NEET 2020: Bengal government cancels lockdown on September 12

NEET 2020: Bengal government cancels lockdown on September 12

The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal has cancelled the lockdown on September 12 keeping in mind the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test that is scheduled a day after.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

“GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres. Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best,” Banerjee tweeted less than an hour ago.

 

Earlier the chief minister had said that nearly 75% of the candidates could not attend the Joint Entrance Examination on September 1 because of the pandemic.



The state government had in August enforced lockdown on six days. On September 7 the first lockdown of the month was enforced.

The Kolkata Metro has also decided to run 66 trains on Sunday so that NEET candidates can reach the exam centres without much hassle.

