NEET 2020: Braving Covid-19 fear, students appear for exam in Jharkhand, records over 85% attendance

Covid-19 fear failed to dampen the spirit of examinees appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by the National Testing Authority (NTA), in three Jharkhand districts on Sunday, an official said.

The examination, which was earlier opposed by the JMM-Congress led Jharkhand government and some student organizations, was conducted peacefully with all Covid precautions. The exam was held at 36 centres in Ranchi, Bokaro, and Jamshedpur where over 21,000 students were supposed to appear. As per the report from different districts, the attendance recorded was around 85%.

In Ranchi, the examinations were conducted at 25 centres in which around 12,600 students were supposed to appear.

The city coordinator for the NEET examination in Ranchi, Ram Singh, who is also the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, said, “The examinations passed off peacefully without any trouble. Around 85% of students wrote the papers in Ranchi.”

An examinee Pankaj Kujur, who took his examination at Tender Heart School-based centre in Ranchi’s Tupudana area said, “Questions were doable from all three subjects-Physics, Chemistry and Biology. For me, biology was easy, while physics was a little tough but it was okay. The chemistry was average.”

Kujur, who passed his class-12 board exam this year, said, “There were a total of 180 questions and total marks were 720. I hope to crack the examination.”

Another examinee Vishal Kumar, who wrote his papers at Ranchi’s Guru Nanak Public School-based centre said, “Questions were moderate. It was neither easy nor tough. Most of the questions were from NCERT and many questions of previous year examination were repeated this year.”

The examination was held in the other two districts- Bokaro and Jamshedpur- of Jharkhand. In Bokaro, seven examination centres were set up in which 4,523 students appeared for the examination.

Students expressed happiness over the Covid preparedness in the examination centres by the district administrations. The temperature of students was checked two times, one before entering the centre, while another during entering the examination halls. All students had been asked to reach the centre campus by 12.30 noon so that they could be given entry maintaining the social distance.