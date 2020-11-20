Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NEET 2020 counselling registration for 2nd round begins, here’s how to register at mcc.nic.in

NEET 2020 counselling registration for 2nd round begins, here’s how to register at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2020: The online registration process for second round of NEET-UG counselling has been started from Friday, November 20. Here’s how to register.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET Counselling 2020: Registration process for 2nd round begins

NEET Counselling 2020: The online registration process for second round of NEET-UG counselling has been started from Friday, November 20. Candidates can register for the NEET 2nd round of counselling at the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The last date for registration and choice filling is November 23 till 8 pm.

Earlier, the registration process for NEET 2nd round of counselling was scheduled to begin from November 18 which was postponed for two days due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix, according to the official notice.

Direct Link to register for MCC NEET 2nd round counselling 2020

Processing of seat allotment will be done on November 25 and 26 and its result will be declared on November 27. Candidates will have to report to their colleges between November 28 and December 8.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:



Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information like, name, roll number, mother’s name, date of birth etc and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 13:33 IST
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
Nov 20, 2020 14:07 IST
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
Nov 20, 2020 13:21 IST

latest news

All Mumbai schools to remain shut till December 31 in Mumbai: BMC
Nov 20, 2020 14:17 IST
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon
Nov 20, 2020 14:14 IST
19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army
Nov 20, 2020 14:12 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother slams Nikki Tamboli’s accusations
Nov 20, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.