NEET 2020: Detailed analysis of question paper

NEET 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 was conducted on Sunday, September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates were registered. According to the official statement released by the ministry of education, around 85-90% of the total registered candidates appeared for the examination. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET every year for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

Most of the candidates who took the exam found the difficulty level of questions between easy and moderate. Check detailed analysis of the examination here:

NEET 2020 Paper Analysis of Physics:

· Difficulty level - Easy in comparison to previous years.

· About 30-40% questions directly based on the NCERT textbook.

· Easy calculations.

· Questions asked from the prescribed syllabus only.

· No controversial questions.

NEET 2020 Paper Analysis of Chemistry:

· Difficulty level – Easy to Moderate

· Physical Chemistry – 15 Questions

Organic Chemistry – 18 Questions

Inorganic Chemistry – 12 Questions

· All questions based on the NCERT textbook. Statements directly taken from the NECRT textbooks.

· Straightforward questions & easy to comprehend.

· One controversial question with more than one correct answer.

· Not lengthy. Students should have completed the Chemistry part within 45 minutes. Enough time for revision.

· Barely a few calculations.

· An average student should have been able to attempt approximately 40 questions with ease. While others could have attempted 44 questions.

NEET 2020 Paper Analysis of Botany:

· Difficulty level was high in comparison to previous years

· XI – 25 questions & XII – 18 questions

· 2 controversial questions with more than one correct answer

· Two questions were beyond the NCERT textbooks.

· Majority of questions were conceptual in nature with a few fact-based questions as well

· Not at all lengthy.

NEET 2020 Paper Analysis of Zoology:

· Difficulty level – Moderate with a few exceptions.

· Multi-conceptual questions requiring incisive thinking and precision.

· Some questions were tricky & lost in terminology.

· A couple of terms beyond the NCERT domain.

· Two questions required linguistic prowess.

· Overall, the questions were quite thought provoking requiring alertness of mind and critical approach.

· Comprehension, application & synthesis required to interpret the questions.

NEET 2020: DETAILED ANALYSIS

PHYSICS:

The Physics section was easy in comparison to previous years’ papers. About 30-40% of the questions were directly based on the NCERT textbook. Graphs, data as well as some statements were directly picked from the NCERT textbook. Calculations were comparatively easy. All the questions were from the prescribed NEET syllabus with absolutely no controversial questions. Mechanics dominated with 12 questions followed by Electricity with 9 questions and Modern Physics with 8 questions. Overall, we can say, Physics was easy.

CHEMISTRY:

The Chemistry section was of easy to moderate difficulty level. Organic Chemistry slightly dominated the subject with 18 questions. 15 questions were asked from Physical Chemistry and 12 questions were from Inorganic Chemistry. All the questions were from the prescribed NEET syllabus and completely based on the NCERT textbooks. In fact, statements were directly picked from the NCERT textbook. Questions were straightforward and easy to comprehend. There was one controversial question with more than one correct answer. Overall, the Chemistry section was not lengthy and students should have completed this part in 40-45 minutes. With minimalistic calculations, an average student should have been able to attempt approximately 40 questions with ease, while others would have been able to attempt a minimum of 44 questions.

BOTANY

The Botany part was of high difficulty level in comparison to previous years. While 25 questions were tested from class XI syllabus, 18 questions were from class XII syllabus. There were two controversial questions with more than one correct answer. Although the majority of questions were within the prescribed syllabus and based on the NCERT textbook, two questions were beyond the NCERT. The questions were conceptual in nature and required great conceptual and application-based understanding. There were also a few fact-based questions. Plant Physiology dominated with 9 questions followed by Ecology and Genetics with 7 questions each. Overall, the Botany part was not lengthy and should have been completed in the stipulated time period.

ZOOLOGY

The Zoology section was of moderate difficulty level with a few exceptions. Some questions were tricky and lost in the terminology. A couple of terms were also beyond the NCERT domain. The questions were multi-conceptual in nature and required incisive thinking and precision on the part of students. While two questions tested linguistic prowess, others required comprehension, application and synthesis to interpret the questions. Human Physiology dominated with 12 questions followed by Animal Husbandry & Biotechnology with 10 questions and Biomolecules with 6 questions. Overall, the questions were quite thought-provoking and required alertness of mind and critical approach.

(The author is Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited. Views expressed are personal)