Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020 Final Answer Key released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s direct link

NEET 2020 Final Answer Key released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s direct link

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 final answer key on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET 2020 Final Answer Key released

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 final answer key on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the NEET-UG 2020 can check the revised and final answer key on the official website.

Follow NEET results 2020 live updates

NTA had released the provisional answer key of NEET-UG 2020 on September 26. Candidates had submitted objections against some keys after which NTA considered the valid objections and released the revised and final answer key based on which the NEET Result has been prepared.

NEET 2020 Final Answer Key Direct Link

The NTA had conducted the NEET-2020 in pen and paper mode on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates had appeared amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the medical entrance exam was postponed twice due to the Covid related lockdown. The exam was conducted amid strict protocols following precautionary measures in order to prevent the candidates from getting infected.

How to download NEET 2020 Final Answer Key:



Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads NEET-UG final answer key 2020

A PDF File will open

Check your response ID with the correct option ID

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Oct 16, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Oct 16, 2020 16:19 IST
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Oct 16, 2020 14:15 IST

latest news

NEET 2020 Final Answer Key released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s direct link
Oct 16, 2020 16:22 IST
Four house break-ins in Kondhwa Khurd area in Pune
Oct 16, 2020 16:20 IST
Pfizer, Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca: Latest Covid-19 vaccine developments
Oct 16, 2020 16:14 IST
Two arrested by Pune police for attempt to murder businessman
Oct 16, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.