NEET 2020: Kolkata Metro resumes services with special trains for aspirants

Regular passenger services will commence on Monday with social distancing measures and other safety protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Metro official said.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 11:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

NEET aspirants, many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am (HT file )

The wheels of Kolkata Metro started rolling again with passengers on Sunday after nearly six months with special services for NEET examinees and their guardians.

NEET aspirants, many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am when the first trains started from both ends of the North-South line -- Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

The examinees and their guardians were allowed inside the stations upon showing the admit cards to police personnel posted at the entry gates.



The candidates and their guardians went through thermal checking and sanitised their hands before buying paper tickets at the counters.

The special services will continue till 7 pm at intervals of 15 minutes, officials said.

Regular passenger services on the North-South and the East-West lines will commence on Monday.

Officials said that 110 trains will be operated on the North-South line every day, except Sundays when the services will be shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

The East-West Metro will also recommence services from September 14 between Sector V and Yuva Bharati Krirangan stations with 36 trains in each direction, they said.

