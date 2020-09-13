NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam to be held today for over 15 lakh registered candidates

NEET 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) on September 13, 2020.
NEET 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) on Sunday, September 13, 2020. This year, over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12. The NEET 2020 is a pen and paper-based examination. The medical entrance exam has already been deferred multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.
1) Gloves and Masks for all staff on examination duty
2) Gloves & Masks for candidates in case they do not come with their own, Hand Sanitizer at entry and inside the Examination Centres as needed.
3) Spray bottles, Sponges/cloth for disinfecting items such as
desk/table, door handles, etc.
4) Disinfectant liquid with 1% sodium hypochlorite for spraying in the examination Centres
5) Liquid handwash/soap in washrooms for washing hands
6) Thermo guns for Temperature check of candidates and all staff on duty
The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriya on his Saturday extended his best wishes to the students appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) examination scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020.
Mask on face
Gloves on hand
Personal transparent water bottle
Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)
Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)
The Kolkata Metro would run 79 special trains on Sunday for candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Apart from the metro, the state transport corporations have planned to run more than 2,500 buses across the state for the candidates. Read more