NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam to be held today for over 15 lakh registered candidates

NEET 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) on Sunday, September 13, 2020. This year, over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12. The NEET 2020 is a pen and paper-based examination. The medical entrance exam has already been deferred multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

