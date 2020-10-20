NEET 2020: Low scorer turns to be topper in ST category, NTA comes to rescue

In a major blunder by National Testing Agency (NTA), a NEET aspirant was shown virtually failed in the NEET 2020 marksheet but when aspirant on the basis of his recorded response OMR sheet and answer key challenged the result before NTA, he came out to be All India Topper of Scheduled Tribe category.

It was a nightmare for one NEET aspirant of Gangapur city town of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan named Mridul Rawat (17) when NTA gave 329 marks to him out of maximum marks 720 in NEET 2020 results declared on 16 October since as per Mridul he was scoring 650 marks out of 720 on the basis of recorded response sheet and answer key of NEET 2020.

Mridul told HT that “As per my marks in the NTA results, I had virtually failed in NEET 2020 as i would not get any medical college with those marks”.

“I cried and went in depression as i was confident that i will crack NEET with 650 marks but NEET result lead to my heartbreak”.

Mridul said that “My parents motivated me after which I challenged the result sheet before NTA on the basis of his recorded response sheet and answer key”.

I tweeted to NTA after which correction was done, he said.

“My despair turned into delightful surprise today when NTA today accepted its mistake and released corrected result sheet in which I got 650 marks and was adjuged All India Topper of NEET 2020 in Scheduled Tribe category”, he said.

My General category All India Rank is 3577, he said.

However, there was again mistake in the result sheet as the marks tally was showing correct marks 650 but the marks in words column was still showing ‘Three Hundred and Twenty-Nine marks’ after which i again approached NTA later today.

NTA second time released amended marksheet in which now marks in word column is showing 650 marks in words, he said.

Mridul is classroom Coaching student of Aakash Coaching institute of Kota. Akhilesh Dikshit, Regional Director of Aakash Institute Kota said that it was a grave mistake of NTA which should have been avoided.