NEET 2020: No curfew in Punjab on September 13

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed, he clarified.

All cities and towns in the state are under a curfew on Sundays.

Students will have no problem reaching their examination centres, the chief minister replied to an Abohar resident on the issue during a Facebook live.