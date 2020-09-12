Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020: No curfew in Punjab on September 13

NEET 2020: No curfew in Punjab on September 13

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Chandigarh

Representative

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed, he clarified.

All cities and towns in the state are under a curfew on Sundays.

Students will have no problem reaching their examination centres, the chief minister replied to an Abohar resident on the issue during a Facebook live.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Despite Covid-19, 1.75 lakh houses were built under PMAY, says PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 12:17 IST
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Sep 12, 2020 11:37 IST
At PMAY event, PM Modi outlines how rural housing changed under NDA regime
Sep 12, 2020 12:16 IST
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Sep 12, 2020 12:13 IST

latest news

Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents
Sep 12, 2020 12:13 IST
Despite Covid-19, 1.75 lakh houses were built under PMAY, says PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 12:17 IST
At PMAY event, PM Modi outlines how rural housing changed under NDA regime
Sep 12, 2020 12:16 IST
Actors making a mark in the west; are we too quick to judge?
Sep 12, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.