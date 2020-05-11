Sections
Home / Education / NEET 2020: NTA warns candidates, says beware of fake calls, SMS and emails in circulation

NEET 2020: NTA warns candidates, says beware of fake calls, SMS and emails in circulation

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindusstan Times New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday informed candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2020 about circulation of fake/fraudulent calls, SMS and emails asking for their application details and personal information.

The agency advised candidates not to share their information in response to such mails, as NTA does not ask for personal details or any other information through calls, SMS or emails.

NTA also warned that it will take strict action against such unscrupulous elements seeking personal details from candidates. It has also asked candidates and their parents to only believe on information provided on the official website of NTA and NEET.

The Union government recently informed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges will be held on July 26.



Note: For latest update on the NEET 2020 UG exam call at 8287471852, 9650173668 and 8882356803 or mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

