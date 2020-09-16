NEET 2020: Plea urges SC to take suo motu cognizance of student not allowed to appear for being 10 mins late

Sections
A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of a news report about “a student who wasn’t allowed to appear in NEET, despite travelling about 700 km to reach the examination centre, as he was 10 minutes late

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of a news report about “a student who wasn’t allowed to appear in NEET, despite travelling about 700 km to reach the examination centre, as he was 10 minutes late.” The petitioner-cum-lawyer, Shashwat Anand, in his petition, sought laying down of certain guidelines for food, accommodation, water and transportation for those students who missed out such examinations.

Anand also said that the authorities concerned should conduct the examinations for those students who unfortunately were not able to sit for the NEET or JEE.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing within a week or so.

