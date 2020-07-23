NEET 2020: Preparation tips for chemistry and physics

NEET 2020: If having a stethoscope around your neck is your biggest dream in life, then it is essential for you to clear NEET - the All India Medical entrance examination for getting admission into medical and dental courses.

The recent announcement made by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank concerning the date for NEET examination has brought a huge sense of relief to the aspirants who were worried about the examinations amidst the pandemic situation.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into Medical and dental courses is scheduled on September 13, 2020, giving some extra time to students to give their best shot in the upcoming examinations.

Here are some tips to prepare for Chemistry/Physics for NEET 2020

Tips for chemistry

Chemistry is no mystery if you know the right tactics to handle it.

Weightage:- 40% organic, 20% Physical and 20% inorganic

Some important topics are:-

Physical: - equilibrium, thermodynamics, Electrochemistry Kinetics

Organic: Alkyl halides alcohols phenols aldehydes hydrocarbons

Inorganic; complex compound p block elements

For Physical Chemistry, remember:-

1. There’s no alternative to the revision of important equations, formulas, and concepts

2. Practice as many numerical as possible and get your doubts cleared side by side

3. Carefully analyze your shortcomings and work on them

For Organic Chemistry, remember to:-

1. List down all the reactions on paper and write them, again and again, to memorize them effectively

2. Learn the mechanisms of important reactions, especially those given in the NCERT

3. Practice all types of questions and especially those which involve decreasing or increasing orders

For inorganic chemistry, remember to:-

1. Read the NCERT chapters thoroughly and revise all the concepts properly

2. Focus on the key questions and keep practicing them regularly

3. Practice mock and last year question papers

4. Do not get confused by referring to multiple books; stick to NCERT.

Tips for Physics

The Physics section being the toughest of all the section requires extensive knowledge about every topic, this section comprises of 45 questions, carrying 180 marks and is dominated by topics such as Electrostatics, Mechanics, and Electronics.

Physics reference books -

*NCERT textbooks XI/XII

*MTG Objective NCERT at Your Finger Tips Physics for NEET,

*Dc Pandey-NEET (for objective questions),

*H.C Verma (objective-1 for theory and practicing conceptual objective problems).

Important preparation tips:

1. Bid adieu to fear - Many NEET aspirants fear the subject of Physics as it involves a lot of application-based questions and heavy derivations. Let go of your fears, understand the concepts, and practice more and more to become confident.

2. Make NCERT your best friend - Reading and revising all the topics of Physics from NCERT books are enough. But practicing derivations can be done from other books like VMC MODULE etc.

3. There’s no alternative to revision -Clear out your concepts from the NCERT textbook, and revise them wisely and carefully. You can refer to more books for practicing.

4. Practise makes you perfect - Practise formulae based questions and get confident with them. Regular practice introduces one to varied kinds of questions and also aids in learning to implement the concepts while solving the questions.

5. Prioritize - While solving questions, first attempt the ones that you can solve easily and you are confident about. Later solve the ones that are a bit tricky

6. Time-Management is important - Time is a very important factor when it comes to solving Physics paper. Set yourself a time-limit and try to fix your goals of solving problems in the given time frame

7. Perseverance is the key to success: Try and solve as many mock papers as you can. Aspirants must solve mock tests online to have an idea of the actual exam day scenario. A host of practice centers are to be set up by the NTA that would be accessible even on Saturdays and Sundays. Since NEET 2020 might be held offline, therefore, candidates are advised to take up as many mock tests as possible.

Finally, one should remember that strenuous learning can never fetch fruitful results. Therefore, try to make your preparations routine-wise, having slots for each subject with adequate provisions for a break in it. Follow a nutritious diet and say a big NO to junk food. Try to get adequate sleep for 8 hours.

Last, but not least stay focused and don’t get distracted by smartphones or your peers. Stay away from social and entertainment media as much as possible. Remember, a dream only becomes a reality through hard work, sweat, and determination. Hence, take good care of yourself!

(Author Saurabh Kumar is Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes. Views expressed here are personal.)