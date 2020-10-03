NEET 2020 question papers released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to check

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the question papers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the NEET question papers online at ntaneet.nic.in.

The agency conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at 3,843 centres spread across the country.The answer key for NEET 2020 exam was released on September 27 and candidates were given time till September 29 to raise objections against the preliminary answer key.

NEET 2020 question papers have been released in various languages such as English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telegu, Gujrati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, and Kannada.

This year, 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination.

Direct link to check NEET 2020 question papers.

How to check NEET 2020 question papers:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, go to “Notice” tab

Select the question paper in specific language

The NEET 2020 question papers will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET 2020 question papers and take its print out for future use.