NEET 2020: Results to be declared today

Over a month after more than 15 lakh students appeared for the all-India entrance exam for undergraduate medical and dental seats, results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be released on Friday. Officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the exam this year had released a circular on October 13 confirming the date of results.

After much delay, NEET-UG was conducted on September 13 this year, for which almost 1,597,000 students had registered. However, a group of students had approached the Supreme Court earlier this month seeking a “second chance” for candidates who were eligible for to appear for the entrance exam but couldn’t do so either because they tested positive for Covid-19 or because they lived in containment zones, which were strictly gated at the time of the exam.

Also Read: NEET result 2020: Aspirant claims full marks after tallying with answer key, hopeful of topper rank

The Supreme Court, earlier this week, ordered that such candidates be given a chance to appear for the exam again, following which NTA had announced a second-phase exam of NEET-UG 2020 and conducted this exam on October 14. “The combined result of NEET-UG held on September 13 and October 14 will be declared on October 16,” a circular released by NTA on October 13 read.

This year, students ended up filing challenges with the examination authority in two phases. While the answer key was released on September 27, the Optical Marking Response (OMR) sheets and a copy of the recorded responses were released almost a week later. “Both times, students had raised objections and as of now, no one knows if any challenge has been accepted by the NTA. We will know for sure only once the results are announced,” said Anusha Pandey, one of the aspirants.

While NTA has not clarified the time by which results will be announced, they are expected by the afternoon, said experts. Students can get hold of their scorecards on www.nta.nic.in as well as ntaneet.nic.in on Friday.