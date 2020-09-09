NEET 2020: SC to hear today pleas seeking postponement of exam

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of the Supreme Court of India (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday three petitions which have sought postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) citing Covid 19 pandemic.

The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The top court had on August 28 dismissed a plea by students seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET.

“Life must go on,” the top court had remarked while dismissing that case.

Subsequently, JEE was held as per schedule from September 1 to 6.

A review petition filed by 6 ministers from non-BJP ruled states against the August 28 order was also dismissed by the top court on September 4.

NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13.