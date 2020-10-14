Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Students arrive at test centres for special exam

NEET 2020: Students arrive at test centres for special exam

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13 but students who couldn’t attend the test due to COVID-19 restrictions were given an opportunity to appear for the same today in various parts of the country.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(HT File)

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is being held on Wednesday across the country for the students who missed the exam due to COVID-19. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the re-exam has put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centres and reducing number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

In Varanasi, the candidates arrived at an examination centre today to appear for the exam amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13 but students who couldn’t attend the test due to COVID-19 restrictions were given an opportunity to appear for the same today in various parts of the country.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy for long.

NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programs, being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 09:58 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
Oct 14, 2020 11:43 IST
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths per million: Health ministry
Oct 14, 2020 11:39 IST

latest news

Over 82% parents in Prayagraj reluctant to send kids to schools
Oct 14, 2020 11:43 IST
Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Sharad Yadav’s daughter set to join Congress
Oct 14, 2020 11:41 IST
Xi ask young HongKongers to move to China in a bid to dismantle pro-democracy demands
Oct 14, 2020 11:46 IST
More RTIs disposed of during lockdown, says minister; critics disagree
Oct 14, 2020 11:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.