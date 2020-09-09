NEET 2020: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking postponement of exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed 3 petitions which amongst other things sought postponement of NEET citing Covid 19 and facilitation of candidates in containment zones to write the exam.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that similar petitions were already dismissed by the top court on August 28 and review petition against that order had also been rejected by the court.

“All arrangements have been made. Everything is over. Review petition was also dismissed,” the bench remarked.

Senior counsel Arvind Datar appearing for the petitioners pointed out the difficulties of candidates in Bihar to give the exam stating there are only 2 examination centres in the state.

“There are only 2 examination centres (in Bihar) - Patna and Gaya,” Datar said pointing out the difficulties which candidates in other parts of the state may face to reach the examination centres.

Senior counsel KTS Tulsi and advocate Shoeb Alam, both for other sets of petitioners, highlighted the plight of students in containment zones who won’t be allowed to come out to write the exam.

Alam asked the court to issue a direction to treat NEET admit cards as curfew passes so that such students in containment zones will not face difficulties while travelling to examination centres.

The bench which also comprised Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah however said that it was not inclined to entertain the matter.

Earlier on August 28, the apex court had dismissed a similar plea by students seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET 2020 scheduled for September. “Life must go on,” the top court had remarked while dismissing that case.

The JEE main exam has already been conducted as per schedule from September 1 to 6.

A review petition filed by six ministers from non-BJP ruled states against the August 28 order was also dismissed by the apex court on September 4.

NEET is scheduled to be conducted on September 13.