NEET 2020: Test to be held today amid strict protocols

The NTA will conduct NEET for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges in as many as 3,862 centres. (Representational Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges in as many as 3,862 centres across the country on Sunday. Around 1,597,000 candidates are expected to take the test.

While the test will begin at 2 pm, students will start reporting at their examination centres from 11 am in staggered slots.

To facilitate candidates in travelling to their examination centres, Delhi Metro also started its services at 6 am on Sunday.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday asked students to follow all the rules and regulations at examination centres issued in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think all the states make proper arrangements in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government of India for NEET. It’s my belief that candidates will abide by all the norms like they did during the JEE,” he tweeted.

NTA has issued detailed guidelines and protocols to be followed at the examination centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to making masks, gloves, thermo guns, and sanitisation mandatory, NTA has increased the number of centres to meet social distancing requirements. The number of students per exam room has also been reduced from 24 to 12.

SoPs issued by the NTA for the examination centres:

Each Examination Centre will have the following additional Inventory

-- Gloves & masks for all staff on examination duty

--Gloves & masks for candidates in case they do not come with their own, hand sanitiser at entry and inside the examination centres as needed

-- Spray bottles, sponges/cloth for disinfecting items such as desk/table, door handles, etc.

--Disinfectant liquid with 1% sodium hypochlorite for spraying in the examination centres

--Liquid handwash/soap in washrooms for washing hands

--Thermo guns for temperature check of candidates and all staff on duty

How the day will begin at the exam centres

--Floors and walls, doors, gates, will be cleaned with disinfectant backpack spray machines

--Candidate seating area to be thoroughly sanitised (desk and the chair)

--All washrooms will be cleaned and sanitised

--Door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, etc; will be disinfected

--Wheelchairs, if present at the examination centres, will be sanitised

--Used gloves and masks will be disposed of at the end of the day

Managing candidates after entry into the centre

--To avoid crowd at the examination centre entrance, candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting

--At the entrance of registration room, body temperature will be recorded. New masks will be provided to the candidates

--Seating plan will allow candidates to sit at a safe distance from each other as per social distancing norm

--At any point of time, the exam functionary would not touch any document of the candidate

Items permitted into the examination room/hall for candidates

--Masks

--Gloves

--Transparent water bottle

--Sanitiser

--Exam related document

Dress code

--Candidates to wear slippers or sandals

--Light coloured clothes with small buttons

--No jewellery

Post exam measures

--On completion of the exam, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner – One candidate at a time

--Volunteers will be present along the exit path to ensure orderly movement of candidates