NEET 2020 to be held tomorrow, 1.6 lakh candidates in UP, 2.2 lakh in Maharashtra to take exam

NEET 2020: A total of 1,66,582 candidates from Uttar Pradesh—second highest after Maharashtra’s 2,28,914— are to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under Graduate (UG) -2020 scheduled to be held at 320 centres across the state on Sunday, September 13.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exam at 3,843 centres across India in which nearly 15.97 lakh candidates have registered to appear, had earlier said it would ensure that all precautionary measures to curb the risk of Covid infection were followed during the pen-paper based medical entrance test.

Last year, NEET was held at 188 centres in UP and 2,546 centres across India.

This year, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12 in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them

about ‘do’s and don’ts’ for proper social distancing during the test. Manual attendance with signature (while wearing gloves) will be taken and no thumb impressions will be taken.

The practice of physical movement of invigilators inside the rooms will also be minimised. The practice of water dispenser will be discontinued. Instead, personal water bottles of the candidates will be permitted. Frisking by metal detector held with a long handle will be mandatory for all candidates.

Moreover, candidates felt that delay helped them get extra time to prepare well for the exam. One of the candidates Sumit Kumar Tripathi, who obtained 99.75% in his ISC exam, said, “We got several months to prepare for the exam. It helped us understand the concept better.”

“The competition will be tough as students were under a lot of stress with increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases. Yes, we got extra time to prepare but at the same time we had to take extra measures to keep ourselves protected from the corona virus,” said another candidate Harsh Tiwari.