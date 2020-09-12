NEET 2020 tomorrow, here are the guidelines to be followed on the day of exam

Sections
National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Sunday conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 for which over 15 lakh candidates are registered. Check exam guidelines, protocols issued by NTA.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET-UG 2020 to be held tomorrow (PTI)

National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Sunday conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 for which over 15 lakh candidates are registered. Qualifying the examination is necessary for the aspirants who seek admission in medical or dental colleges in India.

Candidates should bring printout of their admit card, along with their mask and a small transparent bottle of sanitizer with them to the exam centre.

The exam will be conducted with all precautionary measures in place amid growing cases of coronavirus infection.

Here is what you should know if you are a NEET candidate:



Every candidate has to cover their face with mask



Staggered time slots for reporting has been given to candidates to avoid crowd at the examination centre.

NTA has increased the number of exam centres from earlier 2546 to 3843 now, in order to maintain social distancing.

Number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12 now.

All staff members and candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry points to check their temperature

Candidates observed with having above normal temperature or displaying any symptom of Covid-19 suspect will be placed in separate isolation rooms

After the candidates enter the exam hall:

Candidate will display the documents for Exam Functionary to view without touching the document.

Manual attendance with signature (while wearing gloves) will be taken.

No thumb impressions will be taken.

The practice of physical movement of Invigilators inside the room will be minimized.

Personal water bottles will be permitted at the table and should be brought by the candidate.

The gloves and masks should be disposed in a pedal push covered bin at the Examination Centre and outside the examination hall only

 

Items allowed inside exam centre:

Mask on face

Gloves on hand

Personal transparent water bottle

Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)

