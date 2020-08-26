NEET Admit Card 2020: Over 4 lakh candidates download hall ticket in first 3 hours

Sections
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released the admit card for NEET 2020 exam and over four lakh candidates downloaded it in the first three hours. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG 2020 which is slated to be held on September 13.

NTA on Tuesday released a statement saying that they will conduct the NEET-UG 2020 as scheduled in September, amid concerns raised by students due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The agency has said that the exam will be held keeping in mind the safety of students. Informing about the steps taken, the NTA said the number of NEET centres has been increased from 2546 to 3843. NEET UG will be held in pen paper mode.

The number of NEET candidates sitting in each room has also been reduced from earlier 24 to 12 now, while in JEE Mains exam, candidates will be seated in alternate seats.

NTA had on August 17 released the JEE Mains admit card and over 85% of the candidates have already downloaded it. JEE Mains is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6. Over 9.5 lakh candidates are registered for JEE Mains exam.



Earlier on Sunday, NTA released the detailed protocol for conducting NEET UG. According to the protocol, candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting in order to reduce the crowd at exam centres. All staff members and candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for fever and those displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 will be seated in separate isolation room. Frisking by metal detector held with long handle will be mandatory for all candidates. However, body pat frisking will be avoided. Moreover, manual attendance with signature (while wearing gloves) will be taken. No thumb impressions will be taken.

