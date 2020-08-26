NEET Admit Card 2020 released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

NEET UG Admit Card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) level exam on Wednesday. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their NEET UG Admit card from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. NEET UG 2020 will be conducted on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2020:

1) Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

2) Click on the Admit card link flashing on the homepage

3) Key in your application number, password and date of birth

4) Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

5) Download and take its print out

Earlier on Sunday, NTA released a detailed protocol for conducting NEET UG 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.NEET candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting to reduce the crowd at exam centres. All staff members will be tested with thermo guns at entry points and those displaying symptoms of fever or Covid-19 will be placed in separate isolation room to prevent the spread of virus. Body pat frisking will be avoided and candidates will only be checked with metal- detectors. Manual attendance with signature will be taken by the candidates and thumb impressions will be avoided.

The number of centres has also been increased from earlier 2546 to 3843 now, and the number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced from 24 to 12 in order to maintain social distancing.