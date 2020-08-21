NEET Admit Card 2020 to be released shortly, exam city alloted

Sections
NEET 2020 admit card will be released shortly. NTA has already informed the candidates about the exam centre city. The admit card will be released on ntaneet.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET 2020 Admit Card soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a short notice informing the applicants of NEET-UG 2020 that the downloading of admit cards for the exam shall commence shortly. NTA will conduct NEET- UG 2020 on September 13. According to the official notice, NTA has already informed the candidates about the exam centre city they have been allotted and the admit card will be issued separately.

After the NEET admit card 2020 is released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. The admit card will have the date, time and venue of the examination. Special instructions and preventive measures for the candidates shall also be mentioned in the admit card in view of the Coronavirus.

NEET will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on September 13, 2020. Initially, the exam was scheduled for May 3 which was postponed to July 26 due to Coronavirus related lockdown. The exam was again postponed to September 13.

For any query, candidates can contact on any of these helpline numbers: 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803



National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

