Sections
Home / Education / NEET aspirant in Kota ends life ‘for not living up to parents’ expectations’

NEET aspirant in Kota ends life ‘for not living up to parents’ expectations’

About the cause of suicide, Meena said that a suicide note has been recovered from the room of the girl in which she has sought apology from the parents for not living up to their expectations and could not secure desired results in studies.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kota

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kota native girl NEET aspirant has committed suicide in Kota. Police informed that a 20 year old NEET aspirant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Santoshi Nagar of Mahaveer Nagar locality of Kota city on Saturday night.

Circle Inspector, Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, Kota, Pawan Meena said that autopsy was done and dead body was handed over to the family today.

The girl is native of Kota and was living with family in Kota while preparing for NEET from a coaching institute of Kota city.

About the cause of suicide, Meena said that a suicide note has been recovered from the room of the girl in which she has sought apology from the parents for not living up to their expectations and could not secure desired results in studies.



The girl could not crack NEET last year and was again preparing for NEET this year.

However, suicide has occurred at a time when all coaching institutes are closed from last one month and NEET and other entrance examinations are postponed for indefinite period.

This is the second student suicide incident as a girl NEET aspirant of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan had also ended her life in her hostel room in Kunhadi locality of Kota on 21 April.

This is fourth student suicide so far this year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
JJ Hospital to soon test 2.2K samples, highest in India
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
Lockdown hits Mohali MC, left with funds to pay just 3-month salaries
Apr 27, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.