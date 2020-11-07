Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link to download seat allotment letter

NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link to download seat allotment letter

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the final results of MBBS and BDS undergraduate first round of counselling. Candidates can download their seat allotment letter from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in (mcc.nic.in)

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the final results of MBBS and BDS undergraduate first round of counselling. Candidates can check their seat allotment results on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

MCC on Friday had declared the provisional results of NEET counselling after which the candidates were asked to inform about any discrepancy in the result to the MCC of DGHS through email till 8 pm of November 6.

Candidates can download their seat allotment letter from the official website of MCC by entering their roll number and date of birth. After receiving the seat allotment letter, candidates can proceed for booking tickets for the purpose of reporting to the alloted college, the official notice stated.

Direct link to check NEET-UG final result

Direct Link to download seat allotment letter

NEET Counselling Result 2020: How to download seat allotment letter

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the link that reads ‘Allotment Letter Round 1” be flashing on the homepage

Key in your roll number and date of birth and download your seat allotment letter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Nov 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Nov 07, 2020 11:31 IST
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Nov 07, 2020 14:07 IST
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
Nov 07, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

Emraan on nepotism: I can’t be apologetic if I’m a part of a film family
Nov 07, 2020 14:51 IST
MI post adorable video of Hardik Pandya playing with son Agastya
Nov 07, 2020 14:51 IST
Divyenndu: OTT is a much more happier space for every artiste
Nov 07, 2020 14:46 IST
Madhurima Tuli: Bollywood is not such a welcoming place, it is harsh
Nov 07, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.