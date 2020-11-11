NEET Counselling 2020: MCC extends round 1 reporting date till November 16

Sections
NEET- UG counselling 2020: he Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday further extended the last date for reporting/admission for round-1 of UG Counselling at the alloted college.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET UG Counselling 2020: MCC extends reporting date (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday further extended the last date for reporting/admission for round-1 of UG Counselling at the alloted colleges. Earlier, the date was extended till November 14. However, the candidates can now report at their allotted college till 2 pm of November 16.

The date has been extended on account of Deepawali, falling on November 14.

“This is for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2020 at the allotted colleges has been extended till 02:00 PM of 16th November, 2020 on account of Deepawali on 14th Nov., 2020. This issues with approval of the Competent Authority,” an official notice reads.

MCC had declared the results of the first round of NEET counselling 2020 on November 6, 2020 on its official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can download their seat-allotment letter from the official website.



According to the official schedule, the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be held from November 18 to 22, 2020. The second seat allotment results will be announced on November 23, 2020.

NEET Counselling Result 2020: How to download seat allotment letter

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the link that reads ‘Allotment Letter Round 1” be flashing on the homepage

Key in your roll number and date of birth and download your seat allotment letter

