Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NEET counselling 2020: MCC extends round 1 reporting date, check details

NEET counselling 2020: MCC extends round 1 reporting date, check details

NEET counselling 2020: According to the notice, candidates can now report at institutions up to November 14, 2020. Earlier, the last date for reporting was November 12, 2020.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET counselling 2020. (PTI file)

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday extended the last date for shortlisted candidates in the first round NEET counselling 2020 for reporting at colleges. A notification in this regard has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

According to the notice, candidates can now report at institutions up to November 14, 2020. Earlier, the last date for reporting was November 12, 2020.

“This for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission at the allotted colleges has been extended till 14th November, 2020,” reads the notice.

The committee had declared the results of the first round of NEET counselling 2020 on November 6, 2020.



According to the official schedule, the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be held from November 18 to 22, 2020. The second seat allotment results will be announced on November 23, 2020.

NEET Counselling Result 2020: How to download seat allotment letter

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the link that reads ‘Allotment Letter Round 1” be flashing on the homepage

Key in your roll number and date of birth and download your seat allotment letter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
Nov 08, 2020 18:32 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:32 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Haryana govt to recruit 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga in schools
Nov 08, 2020 19:31 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:32 IST
Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana
Nov 08, 2020 19:28 IST
US Elections: JLaw, other Hollywood stars take the party to the streets
Nov 08, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.