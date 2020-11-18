NEET Counselling 2020: MCC postpones registration of 2nd round

Sections
NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has postponed the registration process for second round of NEET-UG counselling. The round 2 registration process was scheduled to begin from November 18 which will now begin from November 20.

This has been done due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix, according to the official notice.

Moreover, the seat surrender facility for candidates who want to surrender their first round seats has been reopened and it will remain available till 5 pm of November 19.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:



Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

