NEET Counselling 2020: Mop-up round result declared for MBBS, BDS seats

NEET Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday declared the results for mop-up round of counselling for MBBS and BDS candidates. Candidates who are registered for mop-up round of counselling can check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET Counselling Result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It is for the information to all the candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop Up Round of Medical/ Dental NEET UG Counselling 2020 is now available. Final result will be displayed on 17th December, 2020. Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 10:00 AM of 17th December, 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final. Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted college,” the official notice reads.

Direct link to check NEET Mop-up round counselling result

How to check NEET Mop-up round result 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Provisional result mop-up round MBBS and BDS seats”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The NEET mop-up result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

