NEET counselling 2020: Registration for 2nd round ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to register

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET counselling 2020: The online registration process for second round of NEET counselling 2020 will end tomorrow, November 23, 2020. Candidates can register for the NEET 2nd round of counselling online at mcc.nic.in until 8 pm.

According to the schedule, processing of seat allotment will be conducted on November 25 and 26 and its result will be announced on November 27, 2020.

Candidates will have to report to their colleges between November 28 and December 8, 2020.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

Click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the necessary information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the requisite details and submit

After this, you will be shown all your details as per the NTA database. Verify the information and click on ‘Confirm Registration’. A Registration Slip will be generated. Now take a printout of the registration page

After registration, pay the application fee

Candidates have to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences. Candidates are advised to choose the preferences in order of the priority.