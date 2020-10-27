Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NEET counselling 2020: Round 1 registration postponed, check details

NEET counselling 2020: Round 1 registration postponed, check details

NEET counselling 2020: After the registration begins, candidates who have qualified the NEET examination 2020 will be able to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET counselling 2020. (PTI file )

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday postponed the Round 1 registration process for NEET counselling 2020 till Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

“It is for the information to all candidates that the NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed till tomorrow i.e 28th October, 2020 due to some technical reasons. The updated schedule will be displayed shortly on MCC website,” reads the official notice.

After the registration begins, candidates who have qualified the NEET examination 2020 will be able to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:



Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

After this, you will be shown all your details as per the NTA database. Verify the information and click on ‘Confirm Registration’. A Registration Slip will be generated. Now you can take a printout of the registration page

After registration, pay the application fee

Candidates have to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences. Candidates are advised to choose the preferences in order of the priority.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 16:14 IST

latest news

‘No other player has done it’: Gambhir lauds Delhi Capitals star-performer
Oct 27, 2020 16:40 IST
NEET counselling 2020: Round 1 registration postponed, check details
Oct 27, 2020 16:36 IST
Harry Styles’ drives around Amalfi coast in Golden music video
Oct 27, 2020 16:36 IST
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Oct 27, 2020 16:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.