NEET counselling 2020: Round 1 registration postponed, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday postponed the Round 1 registration process for NEET counselling 2020 till Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

“It is for the information to all candidates that the NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed till tomorrow i.e 28th October, 2020 due to some technical reasons. The updated schedule will be displayed shortly on MCC website,” reads the official notice.

After the registration begins, candidates who have qualified the NEET examination 2020 will be able to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

After this, you will be shown all your details as per the NTA database. Verify the information and click on ‘Confirm Registration’. A Registration Slip will be generated. Now you can take a printout of the registration page

After registration, pay the application fee

Candidates have to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences. Candidates are advised to choose the preferences in order of the priority.