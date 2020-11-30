Sections
NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 allotment letter released at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link

NEET Counselling 2020: Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 can download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET allotment letter 2020. (Screengrab )

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Monday released the NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round of counselling on its official website.

Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).

Direct link to download NEET allotment letter 2020



How to download NEET allotment letter 2020:



Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Letter Round 2”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its print out for future use.

