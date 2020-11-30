NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 allotment letter released at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link
NEET Counselling 2020: Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 can download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.
NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Monday released the NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round of counselling on its official website.
Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).
Direct link to download NEET allotment letter 2020
How to download NEET allotment letter 2020:
Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Letter Round 2”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your login credentials and submit
The NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round will be displayed on the screen
Download the allotment letter and take its print out for future use.