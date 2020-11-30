NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 allotment letter to be released today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will release the NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round of counselling on Monday, November 30 on its official website.

After the allotment letter is released, candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be able to download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the commission had declared the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment on its official website.

“Final Result for Round 2 of UG 2020 Counselling is Now Available. Downloading of Allotment letter facility will be available from 30th Nov, 2020,” reads the official statement flashing on the website.

The registration for second round of NEET counselling started on November 20, 2020. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24.

Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).

How to download NEET allotment letter 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the allotment letter link flashing on the homepage

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its print out for future use.