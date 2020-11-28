NEET Counselling 2020: Round-2 result to be declared today at mcc.nic.in

Sections
NEET Counselling Result 2020: The MCC will on Saturday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC.

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will on Saturday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC. The NEET Counselling result will be declared on November 28, a statement on the official website reads.

Candidates who are registered for the second round of counselling will be able to check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

The registration for second round of counselling began on November 20. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24. After the result is declared, candidates will have to report at their alloted college between November 28 and December 8.

Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).



How to check NEET Counselling Result 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result

