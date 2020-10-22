Sections
NEET counselling 2020 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, check here

NEET counselling 2020: The counselling schedule has been released for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 20:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET counselling 2020 schedule. (Screengrab )

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET 2020 counselling schedule on its official website. Candidates can check the counselling schedule online at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling schedule has been released for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.For state quota seats, NEET counselling 2020 will be held by the respective state authorities separately.

According to the schedule, registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted from October 27 to November 2, 2020 and the seat allotment result will be declared on November 5, 2020. The second round of counselling will be held from November 18 to 22, 2020.

The second seat allotment results will be announced on November 23, 2020.

NEET counselling 2020 schedule:

 

