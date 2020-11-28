Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2nd round provisional result declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link

NEET Counselling 2nd round provisional result declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the provisional results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment on its official website at mcc.nic.in. Final result will be declared on November 30.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET Counselling Result declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the provisional results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment on its official website. Candidates who are registered for the second round of counselling in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC check their results online at mcc.nic.in. Final result will be displayed on November 30, 2020.

Direct link to check result

“Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 01:00 (PM) of 29th Nov. 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final. Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted,” the official notice reads.

How to check NEET Counselling Result 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage



Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result

The registration for second round of counselling started on November 20. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24.

After the result is declared, candidates will have to report at their alloted college between November 28 and December 8. Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Nov 28, 2020 17:53 IST
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 14:44 IST
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Nov 28, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Over 2.5 million vulnerable people in UK to get free vitamin D supplements
Nov 28, 2020 18:22 IST
MHT CET results 2020 likely to be declared soon at mahacet.org, check details here
Nov 28, 2020 18:18 IST
UAE halts visas to citizens of Pakistan, 12 other nations. Here’s the list
Nov 28, 2020 18:14 IST
Verstappen beats Hamilton in final practice for Bahrain GP
Nov 28, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.