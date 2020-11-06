NEET Counselling Result 2020 for 1st round of seat allotment declared at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Friday declared the results of NEET first round of seat allotment on its official website. Candidates who were registered for first round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC can check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result

Direct Link to download MBBS/BDS seat allotment result 2020

Candidates who have been allotted MBBS or BDS seats will have to report to the concerned college online between November 6 and 12.

According to the official schedule, registration process for the second round of NEET counselling will begin from November 18 and close on November 22. Its seat allotment result will be declared on November 25.

Registration for the mop-up round for central/deemed UNI/ESIC/ AIIMS and JIPMER will begin from December 10 and conclude on December 14 and its result will be declared on December 17.

Transfer of Non Reporting and Non Joining Vacant seat to Deemed/Central Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS & JIPMER for stray vacancy round will be done between December 27 and 31, 2020.