NEET counselling result 2020 to be declared today after 2 pm at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will on Friday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for first round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC. The NEET Counselling result will be declared after 2 pm today, a statement on the official website reads. The result was scheduled to be declared on November 5 but was delayed.

Candidates who are registered for the first round of counselling will be able to check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

How to check NEET Counselling Result 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result