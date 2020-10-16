Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET final answer key 2020 likely to be released soon, here’s how to check

NEET final answer key 2020 likely to be released soon, here’s how to check

NEET final answer key 2020: Once the final answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination will be able to check the final key online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET final answer key 2020. (HT file)

NEET final answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) examination soon on its official website.

Once the final answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination will be able to check the final key online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Follow NEET results 2020 live updates

On October 12, Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had tweeted that the NEET-UG Results will be declared on Friday, October 16, 2020.

“DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates,” he said in the tweet.



 

Earlier on September 26, the agency released the preliminary answer key for the NEET 2020 exam, and candidates were given time to raise objections (if any) till September 29, 2020.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

How to check NEET final answer key 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final answer key”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The NEET final answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Oct 16, 2020 09:39 IST
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Oct 16, 2020 13:24 IST
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Oct 16, 2020 11:58 IST

latest news

Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 152,460; 713 deaths in a day
Oct 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Financial crisis could emerge from pandemic, says Chief Economist
Oct 16, 2020 13:21 IST
All schools to reopen in Sikkim from October 19: Official
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
Bihar COMFED Recruitment 2020: Apply for 142 assistant vacancies
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.